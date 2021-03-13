Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Drops By 56.1%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 520,600 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 11th total of 1,187,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 219,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Danone alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DANOY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.