Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Decreases By 60.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DSCSY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.95. 2,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.64. Disco has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

