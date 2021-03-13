Short Interest in Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Decreases By 50.0%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Dürr Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.