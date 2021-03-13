Short Interest in Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Decreases By 66.7%

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. Elio Motors has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Elio Motors Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

