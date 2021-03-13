Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Drops By 54.8%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,190,000 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the February 11th total of 31,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,772. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 293,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $34,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

