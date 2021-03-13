Short Interest in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expands By 93.3%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the February 11th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 286.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Endava by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Endava by 135.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.