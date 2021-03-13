Short Interest in Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Decreases By 50.0%

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXPL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EXPL stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Endurance Exploration Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Endurance Exploration Group
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.