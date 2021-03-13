Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Declines By 53.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the February 11th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENGMF remained flat at $$5.82 during trading hours on Friday. 92,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

