Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Drops By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44.
First Acceptance Company Profile
