Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Drops By 50.0%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

