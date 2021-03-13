Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declines By 49.7%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the February 11th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.98 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after acquiring an additional 743,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after buying an additional 478,531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 341,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after buying an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.