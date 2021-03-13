Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Declines By 57.3%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the February 11th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $109.14.

