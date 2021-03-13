Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Decreases By 58.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 11th total of 1,631,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FORW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 6,440,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100,428. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

