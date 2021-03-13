Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Decreases By 58.0%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 11th total of 1,631,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FORW stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 6,440,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,100,428. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61.
Forwardly Company Profile
