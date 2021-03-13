Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Expands By 112.6%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 11th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$5.67 during midday trading on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

Global Fashion Group Company Profile

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company offers fashion, sports, lifestyle, contemporary, and premium collection of products. It also provides trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online and offline marketing, wholesale, trading, and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner and financial holding company.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.