Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Expands By 112.6%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 521,700 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 11th total of 245,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$5.67 during midday trading on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
Global Fashion Group Company Profile
