Short Interest in GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Rises By 80.7%

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the February 11th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GBIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,400. GlobeImmune has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About GlobeImmune

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

