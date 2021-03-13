Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Drops By 55.5%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
