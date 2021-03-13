Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Drops By 55.5%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hang Seng Bank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.63. 1,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.