Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Expands By 95.8%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $83.61 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.