Short Interest in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Drops By 56.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 336.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

