Short Interest in JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Declines By 57.2%

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 11th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,020,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JNSH traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 625,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. JNS has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

