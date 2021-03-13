Short Interest in Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Drops By 50.0%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

