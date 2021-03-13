Short Interest in Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Drops By 50.0%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.