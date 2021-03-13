Short Interest in Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Declines By 55.3%

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the February 11th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 126,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. Mateon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Mateon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

