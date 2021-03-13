Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Decreases By 56.0%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 589,600 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the February 11th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

