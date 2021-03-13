Short Interest in MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Declines By 57.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,986,000 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the February 11th total of 11,790,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,027,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on MEDIF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediPharm Labs from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.56.

MediPharm Labs stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,367. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.70.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

