Short Interest in Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Drops By 50.0%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGU traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
