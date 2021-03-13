Short Interest in Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Drops By 50.0%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGU traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Stan Diego Baja Taco Kitchen, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 333 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

