Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 59.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,339. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

