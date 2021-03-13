Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Declines By 59.1%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 72,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,339. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11.
New Age Metals Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.