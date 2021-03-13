Short Interest in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Increases By 83.5%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NewAge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 88.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 120,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBEV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. 2,174,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NewAge has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $366.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

