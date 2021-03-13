Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Decreases By 50.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS NDGPY remained flat at $$39.78 during trading hours on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.