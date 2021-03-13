Short Interest in Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Rises By 100.0%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Oak Ridge Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

