Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 52.6%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PPCCY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

