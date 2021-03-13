Short Interest in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Decreases By 58.5%

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 11th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a P/E ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 0.90. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $23.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.