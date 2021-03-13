Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Grows By 112.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the February 11th total of 1,490,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 364.8 days.
Shares of RNECF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $13.07.
About Renesas Electronics
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.