Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Declines By 50.0%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SCWTF remained flat at $$1,695.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,695.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.00. Schweiter Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1,695.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,695.00.

About Schweiter Technologies

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

