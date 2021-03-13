Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 59.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,048,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 342,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.