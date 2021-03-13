Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Drops By 59.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the February 11th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,048,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SLVRF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 342,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.