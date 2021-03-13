Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Drops By 70.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SKKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.50.

About Skkynet Cloud Systems

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

