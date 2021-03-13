Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Drops By 70.0%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SKKY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.50.
About Skkynet Cloud Systems
