Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Declines By 70.1%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the February 11th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 1,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Solaris Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

