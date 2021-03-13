Short Interest in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Drops By 50.0%

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sono-Tek will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

