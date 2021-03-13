Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Decreases By 56.3%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

South32 stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. South32 has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. South32’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

