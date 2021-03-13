Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Declines By 49.3%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

