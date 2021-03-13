Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Declines By 49.3%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. SQI Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.44.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
