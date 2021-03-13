Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Decreases By 53.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 11th total of 875,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.1 days.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

