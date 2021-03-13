Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Decreases By 53.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 409,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 11th total of 875,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.1 days.

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

