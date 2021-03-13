Short Interest in Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Decreases By 49.9%

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the February 11th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TCLRY opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.85. Technicolor has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Technicolor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

