Short Interest in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Grows By 82.5%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the February 11th total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

