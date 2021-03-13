Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Increases By 84.3%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the February 11th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VBLT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBLT. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

