Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Decreases By 57.2%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 11th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,387,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,326 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $35.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.