SHPING Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,799.10 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market cap of $208,799.10 and approximately $26,385.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00049952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00650667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

