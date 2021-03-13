Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the February 11th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SMMNY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,507. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

