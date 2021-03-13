Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Up 83.7% in February

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the February 11th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,455,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.