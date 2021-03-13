Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the February 11th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.49.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

