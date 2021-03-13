Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Down 49.6% in February

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the February 11th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.49.
About Silver Bull Resources
