Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Short Interest Up 113.8% in February

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the February 11th total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,491,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,719,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,819,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 278,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SSPK opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Silver Spike Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.