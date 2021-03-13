Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.07% of Silvergate Capital worth $85,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,607 shares of company stock valued at $24,798,238.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Shares of SI opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

