Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SIAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 145,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Sino Agro Food has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

