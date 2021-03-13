Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Short Interest Update

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SIAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 145,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,500. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Sino Agro Food has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.59.
About Sino Agro Food
