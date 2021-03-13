Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 39,716 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 160,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,026,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,379,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,011 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

NYSE:WORK opened at $40.77 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

